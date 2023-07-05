NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving southeast through Tucumcari, the I-40 corridor to Texas and southern Union County. The rest of the state is dry and comfortable.

Showers and storms will end by late morning, and more storms will develop in eastern NM this afternoon and evening. These storms will pop up east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains, moving east towards the Pecos River Valley to Roswell, Artesia and Carlsbad, and the Texas state line. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, with damaging wind, hail and a tornado. The rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny but hot. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and lower Rio Grande Valley, as temperatures soar into the 100s.