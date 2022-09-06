NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and clear across the state. Temperatures are dropping low in the mountains, but remaining mild in the low terrain and southern New Mexico. Today will be very quiet, with dry and sunny skies for most of the state, and only the chance for some showers and storms in the Four Corners and southwest Colorado. Showers and storms will develop in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado during the mid-afternoon to evening. These will push southwest off of the high terrain during the evening.

We could even see some showers near Gallup and Grants by late tonight. Temperatures will be hot today thanks to nearby high pressure. The Four Corners will be the hottest, with near-record high temperatures in the mid-90s. The rest of the state will see above average highs in the 80s and 90s. Wednesday will be a similar day!