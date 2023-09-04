Labor Day morning is dry and mostly clear. Temperatures are off to a cool start, and a cold front is pushing across eastern New Mexico. Behind the front, temperatures will cool several degrees in northern New Mexico, but they will stay unseasonably warm. It is going to be a sunny, dry and breezy day for most of New Mexico. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph in the Metro, with higher winds in northern New Mexico near the mountains.

The northeast highlands will see the highest wind gusts, up to around 45 mph, prompting high fire danger. Red flag warnings will be in effect in the northeast highlands from 1 PM to 7 PM due to high winds, dry air, hot temperatures and drought. The southeast plains could see isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. This could bring rain to spots like Roswell, Carlsbad, Clovis and Hobbs.