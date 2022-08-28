NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s a world of difference waking up this morning compared to Saturday. There’s no fog or clouds anywhere as much drier air invades the state. Because of this, morning temperatures are relatively chilly in the northern mountain zones with numbers in the middle to upper 40s near Taos! Otherwise, we’ll heat up dramatically by afternoon with the drier air and sunny skies. It’ll be a perfect day for outdoor activities. Highs will climb near 90° for the metro, the middle 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 90s for Roswell. A scattered shower or storm is possible across the south-central mountains once again, but not quite as impactful as yesterday. Monday will be the hottest day of the forecast with highs in the lower 90s for the RGV and near 100° for the southeast corner of the state. Our temperature extremes will be highlighted across the state with cool mountain lows to hot valley highs.

Our monsoon moisture begins returning later Monday with a backdoor cold front. This sets the stage for widespread afternoon storms in eastern New Mexico. Heavy rain looks to set up across the southeastern corner midweek. Some of this drier air will try to stick around for western NM, so our rain chances won’t be quite as high over the next week. But high temperatures will cool several degrees, especially for the east.