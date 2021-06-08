Hot, hazy conditions continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As high pressure keeps its grip on the state, hot temperatures and smokey skies will stay locked in over the area into the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-’90s in the metro area and well over 100° in the southeast.
Story continues below
- Crime: 8 members of local gang in custody following multi-agency investigation
- Trending: VIDEO: Elk calves running through NM forest
- COVID-19: What local and national vaccine incentives are up for grabs?
- Local: Albuquerque woman on life-support after husband allegedly beat her
By the weekend a cold front will slip into the northeast bringing back in at least a little moisture and slightly cooler temps.