Hot, hazy conditions continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As high pressure keeps its grip on the state, hot temperatures and smokey skies will stay locked in over the area into the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-’90s in the metro area and well over 100° in the southeast.

By the weekend a cold front will slip into the northeast bringing back in at least a little moisture and slightly cooler temps.

