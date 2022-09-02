NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool in northern and western New Mexico, with upper 40s around the high terrain. It’s milder and quiet for the low elevations. Showers in southeast New Mexico, and a storm in the west mountains, will end during the morning commute. Today will be hot across the state, with near-record high temperatures in the Four Corners. Southern NM will stay drier, but cloudy. Isolated storms will pop up in the northern and wester mountains, moving southwest off of the high terrain, into the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, the east mountains and central highlands, and the west mesa and high terrain. Storms will be very hit or miss, but we could see some in the Metro and Santa Fe area during the late afternoon and early evening, drying out after 7 PM.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, especially across the central, north and east sides of the state. We will see more widespread storm chances. Heavy, isolated storms will move southwest throughout the state. We will see a higher chance for rain on Saturday in most spots. Driest areas will be far southwest NM. Sunday and Monday will be mostly dry and warm.