NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We reached 90° in Albuquerque this afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far. It’s also around three weeks ahead of average. Summer temps will continue throughout Mother’s Day and into next week. Eastern NM hit triple digits this afternoon, as did Roswell. This broke several record high temperatures for this area. A weak disturbance moves through tonight which won’t do much, other than drop our highs Sunday a couple of degrees. Otherwise, even stronger wind gusts spill into New Mexico. This will allow for critical fire danger for the northeast quadrant with powerful wind gusts 45-60 mph Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts/fire danger will be the highest Sunday before coming down slightly next week. Red flag warnings and high wind warnings are in effect for Sunday with temperatures 10° above average and extremely low humidity.

The larger picture shows a large trough developing on the west coast and a ridge of high-pressure east of us. Because our state will sit in between the two, the strong southwest wind gusts will continue through early to mid-next week. This weather pattern will act as a blocking one, so our weather won’t change too much. The shift of wind direction from the southwest will push the smoke farther northeast and away from Las Vegas and Santa Fe beginning Sunday.