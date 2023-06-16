Low pressure approaching the state will control New Mexico’s weather today and into this weekend. It’s bringing more clouds and isolated showers/storms across far northern parts of the state, with the chance once again for strong to severe storms in northern Union county. While the north will be seeing more moisture, central and southern parts of the state will be very dry and windy.

These dry conditions, gusty winds, and warm temperatures have led to Red Flag Warnings in place across western and central New Mexico. Southeastern New Mexico won’t be as dry, but they will be feeling the heat with highs in the triple digits. Low pressure will continue to bring storms to far northeastern New Mexico Saturday, with more Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect west and south.

The low pressure system bringing rain chances north will also drag a cold front across the state. This front won’t do much in terms of precipitation for most of the state, but it will keep temperatures from warming much more Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, high pressure will begin to build from the south, bringing the warmest air of the entire year. Heat (potentially record breaking) will continue to intensify into next week.