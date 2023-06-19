NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly in northwest New Mexico, and comfortable across the Metro, southern and eastern New Mexico. Winds have lightened up over night, and skies are mostly sunny. Monday will be hot and breezy. Heat advisories are in effect this afternoon and evening in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties due to temperatures near 106.

Winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected throughout most of the state, except in the northeast highlands, west central NM and the Four Corners, where wind may gust up to 35 to 40 mph. High winds and low relative humidity is prompting red flag warnings in those areas. Wildfires can ignite and spread rapidly today. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday as well, but we will see a few calmer days Wednesday, Thursday and this weekend. Temperatures will stay hot, even climbing this weekend.