High fire danger increases once again this afternoon as high wind gusts, low humidity, and hot temperatures continue statewide. A strong storm is moving into the Great Basin this afternoon which will help fuel strong and turbulent wind gusts over 40 mph for the northern mountains this afternoon. It’ll be noticeably winder than Wednesday and also a few degrees hotter too. Albuquerque will be in the lower 90s this afternoon which should fall a couple degrees shy of the 94° record. Roswell will be a sizzling 103° with full sunshine and dry air in place. Overnight tonight we’ll see some increasing clouds closer to Colorado as the strong storm system approaches. Friday look for continued strong wind gusts and high fire danger with more peak wind gusts 40-50 mph across the higher elevations.

Our high temperatures begin cooling off from west to east. Gallup and Grants will drop several degrees as winds back southwesterly causing some blowing dust in the metro. The bulk of the cold air arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning as some areas northeast will contend with near freezing temps! Heavier snow will fall in the Rocky Mountains with more than a foot falling Saturday. Canyon winds will increase for Albuquerque and Santa Fe Saturday night into Sunday with modified cool air spilling in. Outside of stray northern mountain showers Saturday, we’ll stay dry through the weekend.