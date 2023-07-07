NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds, showers and storms are popping up midday. Storms will move east/northeast throughout the afternoon and evening. The northern mountains and east side of the state will see plenty of storm activity, along with a couple of strong and severe storms. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats. The Metro and Rio Grande Valley will see isolated showers and thunderstorms, but they will be more hit or miss.

The Four Corners will stay dry and windy today, with wind gusts at around 30 to 40 mph. There will be red flag warnings in the Four Corners, and dry lightning could spark wildfires. Dry storms and virga is likely over the west-central high terrain. Far southern NM will be mostly dry and very hot, with heat advisories in effect each day through the weekend.

On Saturday, the pattern will be similar, bringing more scattered showers and storms to the same areas as Friday. Winds will lighten in the Four Corners. Storms activity will stay further south in southern NM on Sunday. There will be a chance for severe storms in the eastern half of the state both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings.