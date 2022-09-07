NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the whole state, with chilly temps in the northern and western high terrain, and mild temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Today will be another quiet and hot day. The only areas that may see some showers and storms will be the San Juan Mountains, southwest Colorado and far northwest New Mexico.

Temperatures will hit more record highs in the Four Corners near Farmington. The rest of the state will be warmer than normal, with temps hitting upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Skies will be sunny for most, but high clouds will arrive in southern NM as moisture starts pushing north from Hurricane Kay.