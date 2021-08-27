Hot and humid with scattered PM storms

We’re already seeing healthy storm development across the Sacramento and Gila mountains this early afternoon. We have plenty of low level moisture to work with as well as instability in the atmosphere. This means a decent storm crop not just for Friday but Saturday and Sunday too. We’ll see a threat for flash flooding across southwestern NM near Silver City during this time. Some of these storms will lay down a solid 1-3″ of rain in a short time. So be careful this weekend not to drive over flooded roadways.

Meanwhile, our high heat/humidity continues this weekend to. It’ll be great pool weather as high temps soar into the 90s from Albuquerque southward. Lower to middle 80s will be common from Santa Fe northward into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The only two regions that stay dry for the next five days will be extreme northwest and southeast parts of NM. These areas will likewise be the hottest through Tuesday before healthy monsoon moisture returns to the state.