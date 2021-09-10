Hot and dry weather sticks around into next week

Record high temperatures will continue through the weekend as high pressure keeps the state dry.

The heat will not be going anywhere anytime soon as high pressure dominates our weather this weekend. More record high temperatures will continue across New Mexico at least through Saturday, with a few more records falling Sunday and Monday. With high pressure overhead, this will continue to keep away any potential rain chances, with the exception of some very isolated locations across the peaks of the northern mountains.

High pressure will move west starting Sunday, and allow for a backdoor cold front to move into the eastern part of the state Tuesday. This will help to cool temperatures off a few degrees into central New Mexico as the front pushes through the gaps in the central mountain chain Tuesday evening. This front will also bring in additional low level moisture and a chance for a couple isolated storms, mainly in northeastern New Mexico.

The area of high pressure will back over the state by the middle and end of next week and will sit over us for at least the next week, continuing to keep us warm and dry, likely through the end of the month.