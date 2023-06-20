A hot and dry weather pattern continues for most of New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will try to bring some rain to northeast parts of the state.

After some light rain in the metro this morning, the clouds cleared and gave way to another hot day. Clouds are still lingering across parts of southern New Mexico, but temperatures still climbed into the triple-digits.

Hot and dry weather will continue for most of New Mexico into the end of this week, but a backdoor cold front will push into northeast New Mexico late Wednesday night. This front will bring a cool down across the northeast part of the state, along with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Thursday. A couple of these storms could turn strong to severe Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will start climbing again for northeast New Mexico on Friday as windier weather develops across New Mexico. Wind gusts over 40 mph, very hot temperatures and extremely low relative humidity will create a very high fire danger across the state Friday afternoon. Winds will die down Friday night and will be lighter for the weekend, but some afternoon breezes will stick around.

High temperatures climb even higher this weekend with parts of southeast New Mexico approaching near-record highs. High pressure that’s been over Mexico will be inching its way closer to New Mexico by early next week, which means even hotter weather is on the way. Albuquerque could see our first 100° day of the year early next week.