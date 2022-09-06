Drier weather continues to move in, keeping the entire state rain-free. Record and near-record heat sticks around for the Four Corners.

High pressure continues to gain strength to our northwest and continues to draw drier air into the state. This limited the chance for rain all across New Mexico today, and still brought near-record heat to the Four Corners. A few storms developed over the San Juan Mountains, but quickly dissipate once they move off the higher elevations.

Dry and hot weather will continue to stick with us into the end of the week. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and dry weather will begin to break down though by the end of the week. This will bring back chances for storms to the northern mountains Friday afternoon.

A cold front will drop south across the state Saturday, increasing the chance for storms across the state. Rain chances will be isolated, but many will see a chance for rain. In addition to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will be cooling through the weekend. High temperatures ill be back below average for many by Sunday afternoon. Isolated storm chances and more seasonal temperatures will stick around into early next week.