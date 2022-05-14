It feels like summer! High pressure continues building over New Mexico this afternoon and evening allowing lighter winds speeds, clear skies, and hotter temps. High temps pushed their way into the middle 80s for Albuquerque, lower 90s for Santa Rosa/Tucumcari, and middle 90s for Roswell. The high heat will continue intensifying Sunday with some daily records in jeopardy over eastern NM. With the heat though, we’re enjoying weaker wind gusts throughout the weekend. Peak wind gusts are centered around 25-30 mph for the northern mountains. As our ridge of high pressure moves east, some moisture returns. Later Sunday, our winds shift from the northeast giving our dew points a boost. This should allow some destabilization in the atmosphere Monday afternoon with the peak heat, meaning scattered storms are back in the forecast east of the central mountains.

Our winds will slowly return next week growing stronger daily with more active weather for the northwest. This puts New Mexico once again in the sweet spot for high wind gusts, raising concerns for more fire danger. Limited moisture, above average temps, and high winds won’t help our current situation. By late next week, a strong storm emerges from the west boosting our wind gusts. Maximum afternoon gusts increase to 45-55 mph with this storm. For the most part we’ll stay dry. Areas far north could see light showers to close the week.