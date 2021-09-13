Hot and dry Monday, with some scattered storms this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is hazy and dry. Temperatures are cool, even chilly for most of the state, especially the mountains, but the metro is mild.

Monday will be another scorcher with highs in the 90s and near-record temperatures. Skies will stay hazy and dry for all.

A backdoor cold front arrives in the east tomorrow, bringing the chance for PM storms in eastern and parts of southern NM. A minor cool-down will follow the front on Wednesday.

