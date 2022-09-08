NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet with smoky skies to the east and increasing clouds across the west. Temperatures are starting in the 40s to 60s across the state. It will be another hot day, with highs in the 80s and 90s. High, thicker cirrus clouds will take over our skies, but most of the state will stay dry. The only chance for some light showers or thunderstorms will be in the northern high terrain. A couple of sprinkles may be possible in the west mountains as well.
Rain chances increase in the mountains on Friday, and all across the state over the weekend, even the low terrain. Temperatures will finally cool down Saturday and Sunday thanks to an incoming cold front.