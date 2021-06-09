Hot and dry as the smoke lingers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hotter weather will settle in again Wednesday as more smoke will return overnight.

High pressure is keeping New Mexico hot and dry again this afternoon. Smoke will clear out this afternoon, but another round of smoke will settle into central parts of the state overnight. An upper-level high moves over southeastern New Mexico Thursday, bringing in record high temperatures across this part of the state. The high shifts over southwestern New Mexico by this weekend, then bringing with it record high temperatures to this part of the state.

As the high moves back west, it will allow a backdoor cold front Friday across the eastern plains, cooling temperatures off only slightly. Southeasterly winds then return this weekend, bringing in lower level moisture and isolated rain chances through early next week, especially over the central mountains.