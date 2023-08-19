An extremely strong ridge of high pressure has formed over the Central United States, dominating the weather across New Mexico as well. The high is keeping abnormally dry and hot conditions across the state this weekend. As Hurricane Hilary approaches the West Coast, it will squeeze winds in between the high pressure over the state and bring breezy to windy conditions Sunday afternoon.

Warm, windy, and very dry conditions have created fire danger concerns across the Four Corners along with parts of western and central New Mexico. More cloud coverage is expected to arrive Monday as high pressure pushes east, allowing more moisture to move over the state. Isolated mountain storms are possible Monday, becoming more widespread Tuesday.

There is the potential for a tropical system to form in the Gulf of Mexico. Even if it doesn’t turn into a tropical depression, the moisture from the storm is still expected to push over Texas and into western New Mexico into Wednesday. This will bring better potential for more widespread storms west of the Central Mountain Chain, drier east. Either way, more seasonable temperatures will return by mid to late next week.