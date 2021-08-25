Hot ahead of storm chances returning late week

Temperatures will peak Wednesday across the state before storm chances return heading into the end of the week.

Only a few isolated showers and storms are expected this afternoon across the high terrain of western and south-central New Mexico. Dry air continues to be the limiting factor, but southerly winds will begin to bring in better low-level moisture starting tonight. This will combine with a trough that will pass to our north, but will bring an area of lift over New Mexico starting Thursday. Afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the northwestern half of New Mexico tomorrow, with that chance for afternoon storms pushing south into the weekend.

The relatively active monsoon pattern will continue still into Sunday and early next week as a backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico. This will act as a focus for more storms to finish out the weekend and will continue into early next week.