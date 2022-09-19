NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the state, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most spots. Moisture will stream into the state today, bringing isolated showers and storms, mainly to southern and western NM. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the McBride burn scar and the northern Sacramento Mountains, where flash flooding occurred Sunday.
Forecast Continues Below
- New Mexico: Bandelier National Monument holding clean-up event, looking for volunteers
- Crime: Man charged after Albuquerque police find 92 fentanyl pills, meth pipe, handgun
- Albuquerque: Film expo aims to help community with media careers
- Community: Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs
The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley may see a couple hit or miss storms. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal this afternoon.