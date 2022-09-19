NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the state, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most spots. Moisture will stream into the state today, bringing isolated showers and storms, mainly to southern and western NM. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the McBride burn scar and the northern Sacramento Mountains, where flash flooding occurred Sunday.

The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley may see a couple hit or miss storms. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal this afternoon.