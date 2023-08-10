NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is partly sunny and mostly dry across the state. Showers are moving through the Gila, and all rain activity will end during the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy throughout New Mexico today. Showers and storms will develop in the west/southwest high terrain by mid-afternoon, moving east into the Rio Grande Valley.

Most rain will stay in the southwest quadrant of the state, but a couple of hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the Metro area. Northern and eastern NM will stay dry. Temperatures will be cooler on the west half of the state, and hot on the east side of the state. Chaves and Eddy counties will be under heat advisories again, as temperatures will climb over 100 degrees.