Hit-or-miss rain chances will continue across parts of New Mexico this week as monsoon moisture stays in place. Temperatures will be climbing higher by midweek.

A backdoor cold front pushed across New Mexico Sunday night through Monday morning. While it brought rain this morning to parts of the state, it has now brought some more stable air, especially across eastern New Mexico. Isolated storms have developed this afternoon though across western and northern parts of the state, into southern Colorado. Temperatures have also been quite a bit cooler for much of New Mexico today behind the cold front. Some storms will stick around overnight across southern and western New Mexico.

High pressure will be wobbling over New Mexico through the rest of this week. Monsoon moisture will remain underneath the area of high pressure, meaning we will continue to see daily hit-or-miss afternoon storms. The best chances for rain will be across western, northern and central New Mexico along with southwest Colorado. With the high pressure overhead, high temperatures will also be warming into the middle of this week.

The forecast becomes a little more uncertain this upcoming weekend as moisture from a tropical system will get drawn up into the Southwest U.S. Unfortunately, the forecast models keep that plume of moisture west of us in Arizona, leaving most of New Mexico dry and warm this weekend.