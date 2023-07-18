NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mild Tuesday morning and warmer than Monday morning. Skies are mostly sunny, and high clouds are going to move over the state throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up quickly, and more record-hot temperatures are expected state-wide.

We will even see some of the hottest temperatures a few cities have ever observed since records began. Las Vegas could see an all-time record high temperature, and Albuquerque could see the second hottest temperature on record. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms will be possible, especially over the mountains, but most of the state will see virga, with sprinkles and erratic wind gusts. The southern mountains will be drier than Monday. Wednesday will be another record-hot day, however there will be a better chance for rain across the state.