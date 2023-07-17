NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is going to be hotter than the weekend. Temperatures will climb today and Tuesday, with near-record and record hot temperatures across the state through Wednesday. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect through mid-week. We will finally feel some minor relief this weekend, as temperatures drop below triple digits, but stay warmer than normal.

Rain will be sparse the next few days, with a better chance for monsoon storms by late week. Isolated storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, moving south/southeast off of the high terrain during the late afternoon and evening. The Metro will stay dry Monday, but there will be a chance for sprinkles Tuesday evening.