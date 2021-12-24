Impactful storm arrives on Christmas Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Brace yourselves for a powerful Christmas Eve storm all across New Mexico. We’re now seeing the heavier rain and snow push its way into Arizona and Colorado. Light rain and snow showers are already falling in the San Juan Mountains where a couple of feet of snow are expected. So be prepared for travel delays heading north with those slick roadways and strong wind gusts.

For the rest of the state, potentially damaging wind gusts throughout the day as high wind warnings are posted for southern and eastern New Mexico where gusts could reach 60-70 mph later this afternoon. Meanwhile, the snow intensifies for the north later this morning. It’ll eventually taper off later in the evening. So only a white Christmas for the northern and San Juan mountains is looking likely.

High temperatures will be all over the place today with highs breaking records southeast with 80° temps, The rest of the east will be 70° into the lower 70s. For us in ABQ, we’ll be in the middle 50s before a Pacific cold front arrives later in the day. We’ll cool off slightly into Christmas Day, but still keep our breezes around. Our temperatures remain above average through the rest of the weekend with another weak disturbance moving through Sunday. This means more wind for the state as temperatures slowly cool down into next week.