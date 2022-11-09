NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another blustery day across the state with widespread wind gusts 40-60 mph for northern and central New Mexico. Peak gusts even broke 60 mph in Raton this afternoon. The high wind is moving out of western NM and into the east tonight. Overnight, still expect some very windy conditions east of the mountains. Thankfully, these gusts will calm down somewhat Thursday.

Light rain and snow will fall this evening in northern and northwestern New Mexico as a cold front sweeps across the state. Much colder weather will arrive to finish the week. A dusting, up to an inch of snow, will be possible across northwest New Mexico overnight, with a couple of inches in the higher elevations, and 3-5″ in the San Juan Mountains. Other areas will remain dry. A strong cold front will make its way across the state overnight leaving us much colder by Thursday afternoon, plunging temperatures to 20°!

The colder air will be sticking around for a while after today. High temperatures will be the coldest on Friday, but they will be slow to recover through the weekend. Even next week the colder air will linger around with another drop in temperatures midweek with an active pattern sticking around through mid-November.