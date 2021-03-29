Higher temperatures Monday as wind picks up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry, and cool. High pressure is overhead, keeping skies mostly sunny today and allowing temperatures to warm up. It will be a warmer afternoon, with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s across the state. Wind will pick up during the afternoon, with most spots seeing gusts up to around 30 mph. Northeast New Mexico will be under a wind advisory from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. because some wind gusts could reach about 50 mph. There will be high fire danger in this area as well.

A cold front will start to move into the state on Tuesday, bringing in strong westerly winds Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the state will be under high fire danger, thanks to the lack of moisture. Only northeast New Mexico will see a few showers and some snow around Raton Pass Tuesday evening and night. Temperatures will fall behind the cold front, cooling into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday for all.