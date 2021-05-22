Higher humidity Saturday brings scattered severe storms east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Waking up this morning, we’re seeing higher dew points in the 30s for central New Mexico but closer to 60 degrees east! That’s plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere. This coupled with instability will mean widespread storms this afternoon east of the Sandias. So be prepared to see high rain totals with frequent lightning and even some hail mixed in especially closer to Tucumcari. Expect 1-3″ rain totals with isolated higher amounts.

Otherwise, if you’re west of the metro things will look quite different. Dry air from Arizona will be moving in throughout the weekend. So look for high wind gusts as well as critical fire danger. Gusts from the south will exceed 40-50 mph across western New Mexico this afternoon. A cold front will cross the state Sunday bringing somewhat cooler and drier conditions except for the far southeast corner.