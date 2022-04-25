NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Much warmer weather starts returning again Tuesday afternoon. An increase in moisture will bring isolated thunderstorms and virga Wednesday.

Parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton woke up to a few inches of snow this morning! The moisture and colder temperatures definitely helped fire fighting efforts up across that part of New Mexico. Temperatures were cooler again today in eastern New Mexico thanks to a backdoor cold front, but western New Mexico started to see a rebound in temperatures. Overnight, southerly winds will develop and begin to draw in an increase in moisture. This will keep temperatures much warmer overnight and kickstart a fast warming trend into the middle of this week.

On Wednesday, southwesterly winds will push the moisture back to the east in the afternoon. This will set up a weak dryline into the eastern part of the state. That dry line will be the focus for a couple of isolated thunderstorms. In the northern mountains and central New Mexico, virga will be possible. This means we will see some isolated, erratic wind gusts in the afternoon and evening. Dry lightning could also be a factor up in the northern mountains.

Friday will see another critical fire danger return to New Mexico. Very windy weather will develop again Friday afternoon, but it won’t be as windy as what we saw last week. We will also again see another blast of very dry air into the state. These factors will combine to create a very high fire danger.

Quieter weather returns again this weekend as winds will die down through Sunday.