NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and weak thunderstorms are moving north through New Mexico Tuesday morning. Scattered rain will remain possible throughout the morning commute for the middle Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro, the central mountain chain, and the northern mountains. Skies will stay partly cloudy through midday, and mostly dry, before more storms develop in the mountains during the early afternoon.

Scattered storms will move northeast during the late afternoon and evening. Most of the state will see a chance for rain today. Flood watches will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains. Burn scar flooding will be especially possible. We will see more widespread storms chances on Wednesday and Thursday, before drier weather returns Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal all week.