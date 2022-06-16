NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture finally returns to the state later Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Winds have shifted from west to south, increasing dew points throughout the day. This moisture is expected to linger around through early next week before drying out once again.

Thursday, dry air is still dominating a majority of the western half of the state. However, as monsoon moisture will continue to move from south to north, increasing rain chances throughout the later afternoon. The is the potential for isolated showers and storms across the Central Mountain Chain and Sacramento Mountains, but most storms today will favor strong erratic winds over soaking rain.

Friday there is the better chance for more widespread scattered showers and storms across the central and western parts of the state. The day will start out dry, with rain chances increasing into the early afternoon and continuing through the evening hours.

Some models have moisture pushing closer to the New Mexico/Arizona border over the weekend, while others have it coming further east. In either case, daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected all weekend and into next week.