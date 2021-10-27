High winds stick around Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds are no joke once again this afternoon as this time they’re ushering in cooler, dry air from the northwest. We’re seeing sustained winds around 20-30 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. So Wednesday will be a touch calmer than Tuesday. But we’re looking at November weather this afternoon as temperatures all across the state will be around 10-15 degrees below average. Highs will struggle in the lower 60s for the Rio Grande Valley and only in the middle 50s for Santa Fe and Las Vegas. It’ll be calmer, clear, and cold overnight.

After a brisk start Thursday, we’ll see our highs rebound nicely under crystal clear blue skies once again. Many areas climb back closer to average Thursday and Friday with significantly less windy conditions. Our next little storm will arrive Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll see some high clouds Sunday as a weaker, backdoor cold front crosses eastern New Mexico. We stay dry however through the next week or so.