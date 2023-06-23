NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms have cleared out of northeast New Mexico, and clouds are lingering over the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley. There is a chance of light showers or sprinkles over the Manzano Mountains and central highlands early this morning. Clouds will clear throughout the morning, leading to a sunnier afternoon and evening. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible in far eastern NM today. There is a low and medium risk near the Texas state line from around 1 to 8 PM. Damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny state-wide on Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will pick up this afternoon, with 45 to 50 mph gusts in central and northern NM. A wind advisory will be in effect for the central highlands, northeast highlands and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where the wind gusts will be the highest. 40 to 45 mph gusts will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley, and 35 mph gusts will be possible in southern NM. The winds will stay breezy Saturday, weakening little by little throughout the weekend. Temperatures will stay scorching hot, with Sunday being the hottest day of the weekend.