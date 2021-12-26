High winds remain in the forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! We’re seeing another very mild start to the day as lows are hovering 15-20° above average. But this is because our winds are beginning to increase ahead of our next storm. This will mean more mountain snow for the San Juan (another 3-5″) as well as those strong winds later this afternoon. High wind warnings are in effect for most of Sunday east of the central mountains including the Estancia Valley and Upper RGV. Wind gusts will break 40-50 mph for this region and topple 60 mph for the east! So the wind isn’t going anywhere even into the longer range forecast. High temps Sunday will remain 10-15° above average with more 70s for the southeast.

We’ll eventually get some colder air midweek from a stronger cold front. We’ll catch a brief break Monday as skies will be partly to mostly sunny before the next storm arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This one will feature colder and more seasonable temps finally pushing through the entire state! Meanwhile, the mountains will continue seeing accumulating snow. The year looks to end on quite an active note as another storm emerges from the active Pacific. This could impact travel plans as this storm looks rather healthy.