Our first of several winter storms has arrived this afternoon blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavy mountain snow, and now colder temperatures. We’re already 15-20° cooler compared to Saturday evening. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″ and we’re not done yet. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow.

We’ll catch a break overnight tonight with a lull in the rain and snow. Then more is on the way Monday afternoon for the western half of the state. More scattered snow showers are expected with lighter accumulations over the higher terrain.

The other main impact for this first storm is the strong wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 60-65 mph were common near the Sacramento Mountains Sunday with breezy conditions statewide. The strong winds aren’t going anywhere either. We’ll continue to battle wind gusts 35-50 mph each day through Wednesday! Our second bigger storm arrives later Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. This will bring more unsettled conditions to our state as snow levels drop to the valley floors. This means the ABQ metro could see some light snow with this next storm.

We’ll clear out later Wednesday as some bitterly cold temperatures spill into the state. The next storm in the train arrives Friday afternoon bringing another round of snow.