ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday morning is quiet and cool across the state. Some clouds and spotty sprinkles have pushed east through the Four Corners, towards the northern mountains. We will see more clouds in this area throughout the afternoon, with storms in northeast New Mexico.

The rest of the state will be dry, warm and windy. Winds will pick up to around 30 to 40 mph in central NM this afternoon. Winds will be even higher in southern NM, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, especially around and east of the mountains. High winds paired with the dry surface air is leading to high fire danger. Red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening for Santa Fe, Albuquerque, east to Tucumcari and south. to Texas and the Mexico border. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, climbing into the 80s and 90s for most spots.