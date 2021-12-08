High winds intensify later this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One storm down and a bigger one is on the way. We’ll continue to see increasing wind gusts for the northern mountains later this afternoon and evening. High wind watches are in effect through Thursday morning. Gusts could reach 60-65 mph as our first storm departs to the east. Otherwise, expect moderating temps under partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. By Thursday our next stronger storm begins arriving from the northwest. We’ll have plenty of lift and moisture with this storm as mountain zones will see accumulating snow. Temperatures continue moderating Thursday until a significant cold front arrives Friday.

This will drop temperatures to the coldest we’ve seen since February! So you may need to dig out those winter coats this weekend as highs will struggle in the lower 40s for the Rio Grande Valley. Wind chills Friday night will turn downright bitter with gusts 45-60 mph and dramatically falling temperatures. As for snowfall, the Rockies will be the big winner with 1-2 feet of snow expected. For us in New Mexico, around 8-16″ of snow looks likely for the Tusas mountains and around 4-8″+ for the rest of the Sangre de Cristo. Main impacts will be for those traveling with a higher profile vehicle. Stay safe if traveling the next couple days.