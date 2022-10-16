Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.

The front will tank temperatures 30° from Saturday, which will make us feel more like mid-November! Highs will struggle to reach 50° for Las Vegas, lower 50s for Santa Fe, middle for Albuquerque, and middle 60s for Roswell. The heavy rain will also have a big impact on the state.

Central NM along I-40 is experiencing some stronger bands this morning. But southern NM will begin developing the heavier rain this afternoon through Monday morning. We could see an additional 1-1.50″ in places like Roswell, Alamogordo, and Roswell.

The strong winds subside later tonight as the front pushes through the rest of the state. We’ll eventually clear out later Monday evening from west to east, setting up for a chilly night with some potential freezes. Otherwise, we’ll break out of the gloomy pattern midweek with abundant sunshine and warming temperatures.

The ABQ metro will return to the upper 60s/lower 70s the rest of the week, making way for some pleasant fall weather.