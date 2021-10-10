High winds continue this evening as skies clear

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been quite an active weekend across New Mexico with high winds, plummeting temperatures, and heavy rain for some. We’ve seen consistent wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range with isolated higher gusts near Roswell. Temperatures have dipped 10-25 degrees already as well. Highs were only in the upper 60s for the Albuquerque metro area while the last day of the Balloon Fiesta was, unfortunately, a bust due to wind. But overall, we had many days of great weather the last nine days. Overall, this is an active pattern that will feature one more potent storm Tuesday. Everyone will feel the impacts from more significant wind.

Overnight Sunday, skies continue to clear out as much colder air arrives. Hard freezes are in effect for the northern mountains including Taos and Chama as well as Grants and Gallup too. So, cover any tender plants tonight. Monday will start cold but turn quite pleasant by the afternoon with highs rebounding to near 70 for ABQ under breezy southwest winds. The wind is something we’ll see a lot more of this week with widespread gusts 50-60 mph on Tuesday as even colder temps arrive.