High winds begin, usher in colder temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re now seeing strong winds across New Mexico this early afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Gusts have already reached 50-55 mph for the northeast plains. The cold front will arrive later this afternoon for eastern NM tanking temperatures 15-25° bringing us back to reality. But not before Roswell and Carlsbad reach into the middle 70s! This could break record-high temperatures. We’ll get there with rather persistent winds this afternoon as our storm rapidly intensifies in Oklahoma. Since the core of the storm is out that way, we’ll miss most of the precip once again. But with the cold front passing later this afternoon we’ll see some scattered snow showers for the higher spots in the northern mountains.

A change in winds Sunday afternoon will mean warmer temperatures. Look for 50s to return to Albuquerque/Rio Rancho under sunny skies. We’ll then remain rather consistent into next week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak disturbance will bring some clouds and wind Monday night into Tuesday, but once again we’ll remain dry and quieter through the extended forecast. But if you’re east of the mountains, this means your roller coaster temperatures will continue.