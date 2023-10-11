Wednesday morning is clear and cool. Winds are light at the surface, but they are starting to pick up in the upper atmosphere. Strong jet stream winds will move over the state today and Thursday. The winds will make it to the surface, and gusts of 30 to 50 mph are expected in western and central NM this afternoon. Wind advisories will be in effect from noon until 6 PM today. More wind advisories and high wind watches are in effect for southern central and eastern NM tonight through Thursday evening. Winds will gust up to 60 mph along the east slopes of the central mountain chain and east plains on Thursday. These high winds will cause issues for special shape balloons on Thursday morning and Thursday evening. The winds will start to calm on Friday, and the weekend will be quiet.

A cold front will arrive Thursday, cooling temperatures down on Thursday and Friday by around 5 to 15 degrees. Overnight lows will be especially cold on Friday morning, and it will be our coldest morning of the season so far for most of New Mexico. Temperatures will gradually warm up on Saturday and Sunday.