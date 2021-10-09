High winds arrive for final weekend of fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful storm, unfortunately, coincided with the last weekend of the Balloon Fiesta, impacting the schedule of events. We’re just starting to see the storm move into New Mexico Saturday evening with some clouds and high wind gusts. East of the northern mountains has taken the brunt of the high winds Saturday, as mountain peaks toppled 60 mph while cities like Taos and Las Vegas ranged between 30-40 mph. A deep trough across Nevada is moving east this weekend bringing some stronger jet stream winds down to the surface through Sunday as temperatures plummet.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t bode well for the final day of the fiesta either. Our highs will drop a solid 10-20 degrees compared to Saturday. The record heat in Roswell (99 degrees!) will be long gone with fall weather locked in for the week ahead. Monday we catch our breath before an even bigger storm arrives with stronger wind Tuesday. This also will have more moisture with it to produce valley rain and mountain snow.

