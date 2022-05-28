NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our spring weather pattern continues here in the unofficial opening of summer. Another deep trough is barreling across the west bringing us more high, impactful wind gusts all across New Mexico. Peak wind gusts this afternoon reached 60 mph for Las Vegas and 45 mph in Albuquerque. Even stronger southwest wind gusts are in store for Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect widespread gusts 45-60+ mph Sunday afternoon.

This will mean another day of critical fire danger statewide. However, temperatures will begin cooling from northwest to southeast with the cold front. This front will wash away the record heat across eastern NM Saturday afternoon where Roswell reached 105°, Tucumcari hit 101°, and ABQ reached the lower to middle 90s. Temps will cool around 5-10° Sunday and then another 5-8° Memorial Day. We continue to see high wind gusts through early next week, just not as strong as Sunday as drier air pushes in from the west.

We’ll finally have some moisture to talk about mid to late next week as our winds shift southeasterly. This will help the fire conditions and give afternoon showers and thunderstorms especially east of the central mountains. Temperatures during this time will be more seasonal to end May and begin June with highs in the middle to upper 80s across the Rio Grande Valley.