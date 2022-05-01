NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All kinds of weather is happening in New Mexico this Sunday featuring large hail near Hobbs and Lovington, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain west of Tucumcari, haze and smoke impacting air quality for Santa Fe, Taos, and even Albuquerque. Overall temps climbed several degrees from Saturday with highs making it into the middle 80s for the RGV and lower 90s for Roswell. But the high wind gusts, unfortunately, stole the show, fanning the flames for the large wildfires in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. Peak gusts ranged in the 35-50 mph across northern NM this afternoon. We’ll maintain the stronger winds as our storm system crosses the Rockies tonight. It’ll pull much drier air from west to east. So any lingering storms will push their way into west Texas. Temperatures remain mild overnight with poorer air quality in the northern mountains through central NM.

A weak cold front passes overnight, dropping high temperatures slightly Monday. It’ll still be breezy with sunny skies as the smoke lifts midday. Peak wind gusts will range 25-35 mph with highs reaching into the upper 70s for Albuquerque, lower 70s for Santa Fe, and near 90° again for Roswell. Red flag warnings will be confined to eastern NM Monday but will expand to most of the state Tuesday as our southwest winds strengthen again. More PM gusts will break 50 mph as another storm dumps into the Great Basin and Intermountain West. Expect more breezy afternoons the rest of the week.