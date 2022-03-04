NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a warm and windy Friday across New Mexico! Enjoy the spring-like warmth, while it lasts. Strong southwesterly winds are gusting 20-30 mph early this afternoon. We’ll increase those to 40-50+ mph later this evening, so if you put out any patio furniture, you may want to bring them back inside. Our high winds aren’t going anywhere all weekend as we return to cooler, stormier weather. Light snow showers will be rather persistent for the higher spots northwest into the San Juan Mountains.

Friday’s high temperatures will hit 70° for the ABQ metro area, the upper 70s for Roswell, and the middle 60s for Santa Fe. Our first storm will begin impacting northwest NM later today. A second and third one follows suit Sunday and Monday keeping the mountain snow chances alive. Our temps slowly cool back below average beginning Saturday for the northern half of the state. Come Sunday, everyone will be back to late winter conditions with high temperatures trending around 10-15° below average. The unsettled weather continues through much of next week.