NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Overall, it was a pretty nice day across the metro. Highs reached into the lower to middle 70s for Albuquerque. But highs varied greatly from north to south with Farmington in the upper 50s and Roswell in the upper 80s. While our temperatures are divided, this forecast is all about the wind statewide. Several factors are at play this week which will keep our spring wind gusts strong. We’re seeing a weaker cold front move through the state this evening, so skies are partly to mostly cloudy with some virga to lighter showers over the higher spots. Skies will clear late tonight as drier air returns. It’ll be a cooler overnight especially north. But warmer temps return Monday on powerful southwesterly wind gusts 30-50 mph in the afternoon ahead of another storm midweek. Highs Monday rebound into the middle to upper 70s for the RGV and into the upper 60s for Santa Fe.

This next storm arrives Tuesday with scattered showers reaching across northern New Mexico. This storm will swing a stronger cold front through the state with temps crashing 15-20°. Unfortunately, this change of seasons means violent wind gusts near hurricane force. We’ll see widespread wind gusts 50-70+ mph, so this will definitely have an impact on blowing dust and travel! High wind gusts continue Wednesday with much cooler temps for the day. Wind gusts will peak 40-55 mph throughout the day as skies clear once again. We’ll catch somewhat of a smaller break from the powerful winds Thursday and Friday as high pressure arrives. But next weekend, they’ll return with another weak storm north.