NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Mother’s Day weekend! We’ll begin turning up the heat Friday afternoon with highs nearly 10° above average. We’ll see some afternoon wind gusts again, but will catch a break from the strongest gusts for one more day. Westerly winds will gust 25-35 mph this afternoon pushing some wildfire smoke eastward. This will continue to reduce air quality around Las Vegas, Espanola, and even Santa Fe. The west winds will translate to much warmer temps east of the mountains with highs breaking 90°. Roswell will reach into the upper 90s, while Albuquerque reaches the upper 80s with sunny skies. Saturday will feature the hottest temperatures of the year with some records possible across eastern NM. Highs will soar well into the 90s and even topping out in the low 100s.

Mother’s Day will be toasty as well with southwest wind gusts strengthening to 40-55 mph ahead of a very slow moving storm building across the west. This will keep us dry, windy, and hot with temperatures above average and red flag/fire conditions likely. The next storm will continue diving into southern California into next week as a strong ridge builds to our east. So this gridlocks the weather pattern, keeping the high wind gusts each afternoon.